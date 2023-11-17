The Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) hope to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the Mercer Bears (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. The contest airs on SEC Network+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Mercer matchup.

Mercer vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mercer vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mercer vs. Alabama Betting Trends (2022-23)

Mercer covered 11 times in 29 chances against the spread last year.

Alabama won 21 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Crimson Tide games hit the over 15 out of 34 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.