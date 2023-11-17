Friday's game that pits the Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) versus the Mercer Bears (1-2) at Coleman Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 92-60 in favor of Alabama, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 17.

The matchup has no line set.

Mercer vs. Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network+

Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Mercer vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 92, Mercer 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercer vs. Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama (-31.8)

Alabama (-31.8) Computer Predicted Total: 151.4

Mercer Performance Insights

On offense, Mercer put up 68.7 points per game (255th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It surrendered 67.0 points per contest at the other end of the court (82nd-ranked).

Last year the Bears averaged 31.6 rebounds per game (187th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 29.3 rebounds per contest (65th-ranked).

Mercer delivered 12.8 dimes per game, which ranked them 193rd in the country.

With 10.9 turnovers per game, the Bears ranked 84th in the nation. They forced 11.3 turnovers per contest, which ranked 238th in college basketball.

The Bears were 320th in the nation with 5.9 three-pointers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 221st with a 33.4% shooting percentage from downtown.

With 6.1 treys conceded per game, Mercer ranked 46th in college basketball. It ceded a 33.0% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 120th in college basketball.

Mercer attempted 39.4 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 68.9% of the shots it attempted (and 77% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 17.8 threes per contest, which were 31.1% of its shots (and 23% of the team's buckets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.