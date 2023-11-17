The No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) and the Mercer Bears (1-2) hit the court in a game with no set line at Coleman Coliseum on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Mercer vs. Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears Betting Records & Stats

Mercer and its opponent combined to hit the over 10 out of 29 times last year.

The Bears were 11-18-0 against the spread last year.

Alabama (21-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 61.8% of the time, 23.9% more often than Mercer (11-18-0) last year.

Mercer vs. Alabama Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 81.8 150.5 68.3 135.3 149.2 Mercer 68.7 150.5 67.0 135.3 136.6

Additional Mercer Insights & Trends

The Bears put up only 0.4 more points per game last year (68.7) than the Crimson Tide gave up (68.3).

Mercer went 7-5 against the spread and 11-5 overall when it scored more than 68.3 points last season.

Mercer vs. Alabama Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 21-13-0 15-19-0 Mercer 11-18-0 10-19-0

Mercer vs. Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Alabama Mercer 15-0 Home Record 7-7 9-3 Away Record 4-10 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

