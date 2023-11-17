Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Schley County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Schley County, Georgia is happening this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Schley County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Lincoln County High School at Schley County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Ellaville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
