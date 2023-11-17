Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ware County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Ware County, Georgia today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ware County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Open Bible Christian at Southside Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Waycross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.