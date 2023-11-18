On Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning square off with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Alex Barre-Boulet going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Barre-Boulet stats and insights

  • In four of 14 games this season, Barre-Boulet has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Oilers.
  • Barre-Boulet has scored two goals on the power play.
  • Barre-Boulet's shooting percentage is 19.0%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have given up 55 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Barre-Boulet recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:57 Away L 5-0
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:56 Home L 4-0
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:56 Home L 5-3
11/7/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 11:32 Away W 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 8:22 Away L 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Senators 1 0 1 11:02 Away W 6-4
11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:19 Away L 4-2
10/30/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 15:24 Home L 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 11:55 Home W 6-0
10/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 11:11 Home W 3-0

Lightning vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

