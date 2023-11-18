The Tampa Bay Lightning, Brayden Point among them, play the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Prop bets for Point are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Brayden Point vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Point Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Point has averaged 20:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

In five of 17 games this year, Point has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 11 of 17 games this season, Point has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 17 games this season, Point has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Point's implied probability to go over his point total is 70.4% based on the odds.

There is a 47.6% chance of Point having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Point Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are conceding 55 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 17 Games 2 21 Points 4 7 Goals 1 14 Assists 3

