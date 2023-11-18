In the upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers, which begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Calvin de Haan to light the lamp for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Calvin de Haan score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

de Haan stats and insights

de Haan is yet to score through 14 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Oilers.

de Haan has zero points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 55 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

de Haan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:21 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:55 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:27 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 14:36 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:02 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:31 Away L 4-2 10/26/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:27 Home W 6-0 10/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:14 Home W 3-0

Lightning vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.