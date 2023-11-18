Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clayton County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Clayton County, Georgia, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Clayton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Banneker High School at Forest Park High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on November 18
- Location: Forest Park, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Charles Drew High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Riverdale, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
