The Georgia Southern Eagles (6-4) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-6) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in a clash of Sun Belt foes.

Georgia Southern is averaging 32.7 points per game offensively this season (33rd in the FBS), and is giving up 28 points per game (86th) on defense. With 355 total yards per game on offense, Old Dominion ranks 93rd in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 94th, giving up 398 total yards per game.

See more information below, including how to watch this matchup

Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion Key Statistics

Georgia Southern Old Dominion 435.4 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 355 (98th) 391.9 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398 (85th) 128.7 (100th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.1 (68th) 306.7 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 198.9 (99th) 21 (127th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (89th) 19 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (75th)

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has recorded 2,958 yards (295.8 ypg) on 286-of-442 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to 13 interceptions this season.

Jalen White has 817 rushing yards on 140 carries with eight touchdowns.

This season, OJ Arnold has carried the ball 50 times for 330 yards (33 per game) and three touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood's leads his squad with 778 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 79 catches (out of 107 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has grabbed 59 passes while averaging 61.7 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Dalen Cobb has a total of 433 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 28 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has compiled 1,636 yards on 57.8% passing while recording 14 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 142 yards with one score.

Kadarius Calloway has run for 561 yards on 69 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Keshawn Wicks has run for 491 yards across 91 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Kelby Williams has collected 21 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 406 (40.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 41 times and has two touchdowns.

Javon Harvey has collected 355 receiving yards (35.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 26 receptions.

Reymello Murphy's 35 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

