Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
Sun Belt action features the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-4) squaring off against the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The Eagles are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 60.5 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion matchup.
Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Statesboro, Georgia
- Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia Southern (-6.5)
|60.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia Southern (-6.5)
|60.5
|-240
|+195
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 12 Odds
- Michigan vs Maryland
- Toledo vs Bowling Green
- Illinois vs Iowa
- Oklahoma vs BYU
- Buffalo vs Miami (OH)
- Wake Forest vs Notre Dame
- South Florida vs UTSA
- UCLA vs USC
- Boston College vs Pittsburgh
- North Carolina vs Clemson
- Oklahoma State vs Houston
- Oregon vs Arizona State
- SMU vs Memphis
- Colorado vs Washington State
- Louisville vs Miami (FL)
- Georgia vs Tennessee
Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends
- Georgia Southern has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Eagles have covered the spread twice when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Old Dominion has won six games against the spread this year, failing to cover three times.
- The Monarchs have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in three of those games.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.