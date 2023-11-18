The Georgia State Panthers (6-4) will try to defy oddsmakers when they take on the No. 15 LSU Tigers (7-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 as a heavy 31.5-point underdog. A 72.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Offensively, LSU has been a top-25 unit, ranking second-best in the FBS by putting up 45.9 points per game. The Tigers rank 97th on defense (28.9 points allowed per game). Georgia State ranks 71st in total yards per game (380.9), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 18th-worst in the FBS with 428.8 total yards allowed per contest.

Georgia State vs. LSU Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

LSU vs Georgia State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline LSU -31.5 -110 -110 72.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Georgia State Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Panthers are gaining 311.7 yards per game (-85-worst in college football) and allowing 509.3 (worst), placing them among the poorest teams in both categories.

In their past three games, the Panthers are putting up 18.3 points per game (-69-worst in college football), and allowing 42.7 per game (-118-worst).

Georgia State is -108-worst in the nation in passing yards per game during its past three games (120), and -104-worst in passing yards conceded (298.7).

The Panthers are gaining 191.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (58th in college football), and conceding 210.7 per game (-96-worst).

The Panthers have not covered the spread and are 2-1 overall over their past three contests.

In its past three games, Georgia State has hit the over twice.

Georgia State Betting Records & Stats

Georgia State is 5-4-0 ATS this year.

In Georgia State's nine games with a set total, four have hit the over (44.4%).

Georgia State has been an underdog in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

Georgia State is this season when entering a game as the underdog by or more on the moneyline.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has thrown for 1,986 yards (198.6 ypg) to lead Georgia State, completing 64.9% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 569 yards (56.9 ypg) on 112 carries with seven touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll is his team's leading rusher with 244 carries for 1,206 yards, or 120.6 per game. He's found the end zone 12 times on the ground, as well. Carroll has also chipped in with 18 catches for 180 yards.

Robert Lewis has collected 52 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 727 (72.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 78 times and has seven touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has put up a 539-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 38 passes on 55 targets.

Jacari Carter's 28 grabs (on 41 targets) have netted him 212 yards (21.2 ypg).

Kevin Swint leads the team with four sacks, and also has six TFL and 24 tackles.

Georgia State's leading tackler, Jontrey Hunter, has 71 tackles, four TFL, and one sack this year.

Gavin Pringle has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 30 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended to his name.

