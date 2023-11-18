The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-5) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Syracuse Orange (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field in an ACC battle.

Georgia Tech has struggled on defense, ranking fifth-worst in the FBS (454.8 yards allowed per game) this season. However, the defense ranks 23rd-best, yielding an average of 444.2 yards per game. Syracuse is accumulating 24.9 points per game on offense this season (82nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 22.3 points per game (45th-ranked) on defense.

Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Key Statistics

Georgia Tech Syracuse 444.2 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.1 (94th) 454.8 (127th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.2 (66th) 195.4 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 176 (42nd) 248.8 (53rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.1 (110th) 18 (108th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (103rd) 18 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (17th)

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has thrown for 2,459 yards, completing 61.1% of his passes and tossing 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season. He's also run for 542 yards (54.2 ypg) on 87 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Jamal Haynes has 768 rushing yards on 130 carries with six touchdowns.

Eric Singleton Jr.'s leads his squad with 580 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 38 receptions (out of 67 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has put together a 428-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 38 passes on 54 targets.

Christian Leary's 22 catches have yielded 304 yards and two touchdowns.

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has thrown for 1,518 yards on 124-of-199 passing with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 412 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, LeQuint Allen, has carried the ball 165 times for 797 yards (79.7 per game) with seven touchdowns. He's also caught 27 passes for 176 yards and one touchdown.

Damien Alford has racked up 389 receiving yards on 24 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Umari Hatcher has 25 receptions (on 50 targets) for a total of 375 yards (37.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Donovan Brown's 37 targets have resulted in 23 receptions for 305 yards and one touchdown.

