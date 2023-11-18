The No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3), boasting the ninth-ranked run offense in the country, will take the field against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (10-0) and the 19th-ranked rushing D, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Bulldogs are favored, by 10.5 points. The over/under is 58.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Tennessee matchup.

Georgia vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Neyland Stadium

Georgia vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline
BetMGM Georgia (-10.5) 58.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Georgia (-10.5) 58.5 -465 +350 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Georgia vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

  • Georgia has compiled a 3-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Bulldogs have covered the spread three times this season (3-7 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
  • Tennessee has covered six times in nine games with a spread this year.

Georgia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +250 Bet $100 to win $250

