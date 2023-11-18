Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Liberty County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Liberty County, Georgia today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Liberty County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Liberty County High School at Bradwell Institute
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Hinesville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
