How to Watch the Lightning vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Edmonton Oilers will travel to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, November 18, with the Oilers having won three consecutive games.
You can watch the Lightning-Oilers matchup on ESPN+ and BSSUN.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning have given up 61 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 29th in the league.
- The Lightning's 57 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them sixth in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Lightning have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|16
|11
|13
|24
|15
|9
|0%
|Brayden Point
|17
|7
|14
|21
|5
|5
|47%
|Victor Hedman
|17
|4
|15
|19
|13
|3
|-
|Steven Stamkos
|15
|5
|11
|16
|6
|3
|50%
|Brandon Hagel
|17
|8
|8
|16
|6
|6
|40%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oilers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Oilers are giving up 55 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 22nd in NHL play.
- The Oilers' 43 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 27th in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Oilers have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Oilers have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that time.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Leon Draisaitl
|15
|6
|15
|21
|23
|20
|55.5%
|Evan Bouchard
|15
|3
|12
|15
|15
|9
|-
|Zach Hyman
|15
|8
|7
|15
|4
|7
|28.6%
|Evander Kane
|15
|7
|7
|14
|6
|6
|33.3%
|Connor McDavid
|13
|4
|9
|13
|19
|14
|49.7%
