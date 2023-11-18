Leon Draisaitl and Nikita Kucherov will be two of the top players to watch when the Edmonton Oilers meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Saturday, November 18 at 4:00 PM ET.

Lightning vs. Oilers Game Information

Lightning Players to Watch

Kucherov is a top offensive contributor for his team with 24 points (1.4 per game), as he has recorded 11 goals and 13 assists in 16 games (playing 20:12 per game).

Brayden Point is a top scorer for Tampa Bay, with 21 total points this season. In 17 contests, he has scored seven goals and provided 14 assists.

This season, Victor Hedman has four goals and 15 assists, for a season point total of 19.

In the crease, Matt Tomkins has a 1-2-0 record this season, with an .889 save percentage (51st in the league). In 3 games, he has 80 saves, and has allowed 10 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Oilers Players to Watch

Draisaitl is one of Edmonton's top contributors with 21 points. He has scored six goals and picked up 15 assists this season.

Zach Hyman has picked up 15 points (one per game), scoring eight goals and adding seven assists.

Evan Bouchard's total of 15 points is via three goals and 12 assists.

Stuart Skinner's record is 4-5-1. He has conceded 34 goals (3.2 goals against average) and made 250 saves with an .880% save percentage (56th in league).

Lightning vs. Oilers Stat Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 23rd 2.87 Goals Scored 3.35 12th 29th 3.67 Goals Allowed 3.59 28th 5th 33.8 Shots 30 21st 9th 29.3 Shots Allowed 31.8 22nd 8th 25% Power Play % 30.36% 5th 25th 74.14% Penalty Kill % 83.67% 11th

