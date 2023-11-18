Top Player Prop Bets for Lightning vs. Oilers on November 18, 2023
Nikita Kucherov and Leon Draisaitl are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Edmonton Oilers meet at Amalie Arena on Saturday (starting at 4:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Lightning vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lightning vs. Oilers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
Kucherov has totaled 11 goals and 13 assists in 16 games for Tampa Bay, good for 24 points.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Blues
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Brayden Point has helped lead the offense for Tampa Bay this season with seven goals and 14 assists.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 16
|1
|2
|3
|6
|at Blues
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
Victor Hedman Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Victor Hedman has netted four goals on the season, adding 15 assists.
Hedman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 16
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Blues
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 7
|0
|2
|2
|1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
Draisaitl has been a big player for Edmonton this season, with 21 points in 15 games.
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 15
|0
|2
|2
|5
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 13
|1
|3
|4
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Sharks
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Canucks
|Nov. 6
|1
|0
|1
|5
Evan Bouchard Props
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Evan Bouchard has accumulated 15 points (1.0 per game), scoring three goals and adding 12 assists.
Bouchard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 15
|0
|3
|3
|1
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Sharks
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Canucks
|Nov. 6
|0
|0
|0
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.