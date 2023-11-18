The No. 15 LSU Tigers (7-3) and Georgia State Panthers (6-4) will face each other in a matchup at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is LSU vs. Georgia State?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: LSU 45, Georgia State 19

LSU 45, Georgia State 19 LSU has gone 6-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).

The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Georgia State has won two of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Panthers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1800.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tigers a 99.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Georgia State (+32.5)



Georgia State (+32.5) LSU has five wins in nine games versus the spread this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 32.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

In nine games played Georgia State has recorded five wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (73.5)



Under (73.5) Three of LSU's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 73.5 points.

Georgia State has not finished a game this season with a combined score over 73.5 points.

The point total for the game of 73.5 is 0.5 points more than the combined points per game averages for LSU (45.9 points per game) and Georgia State (27.1 points per game).

Splits Tables

LSU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.7 60.8 60.6 Implied Total AVG 36 40.3 32.6 ATS Record 5-4-0 3-1-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 9-0-0 4-0-0 5-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 4-0 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Georgia State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.9 54.6 59.8 Implied Total AVG 30.2 29 31.8 ATS Record 5-4-0 2-3-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.