In the upcoming contest against the Edmonton Oilers, which begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Mikey Eyssimont to score a goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Eyssimont stats and insights

Eyssimont has scored in four of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.

Eyssimont has no points on the power play.

Eyssimont's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 55 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Eyssimont recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:43 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:47 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:04 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:14 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 11:25 Away W 5-3 11/4/2023 Senators 1 1 0 10:01 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 7:25 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:33 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 10:39 Home W 6-0 10/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:09 Home W 3-0

Lightning vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.