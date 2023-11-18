Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Murray County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Murray County, Georgia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Murray County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakeview-Fort Ogleth. High School at North Murray High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Chatsworth, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coahulla Creek High School at North Murray High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Rossville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
