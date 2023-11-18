The Tampa Bay Lightning, Nicholas Paul included, will meet the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Paul available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Nicholas Paul vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Paul Season Stats Insights

Paul has averaged 17:11 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

Paul has scored a goal in a game five times this season over 17 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Paul has a point in five games this season (out of 17), including multiple points three times.

Paul has an assist in two of 17 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability that Paul goes over his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Paul going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Paul Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 55 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 17 Games 2 9 Points 0 7 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

