The Edmonton Oilers (5-9-1) hit the road to play the Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6-4) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, November 18 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN. The Oilers have won three games in a row.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the past 10 games, the Lightning have a record of 4-4-2. They have totaled 34 goals, while their opponents have scored 35. They have gone on the power play 32 times during that span, and have capitalized with nine goals (28.1% of opportunities).

Before this matchup, here's who we predict to bring home the win in Saturday's hockey game.

Lightning vs. Oilers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final tally of Lightning 4, Oilers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-105)

Lightning (-105) Total Pick: Under 7 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Under 7 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Lightning vs Oilers Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have a 7-6-4 record this season and are -4-4 in games that have needed overtime.

In the five games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up six points.

Tampa Bay has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

The Lightning have scored more than two goals 12 times, earning 17 points from those matchups (7-2-3).

This season, Tampa Bay has recorded a lone power-play goal in seven games and registered nine points with a record of 4-2-1.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Tampa Bay is 6-3-0 (12 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in eight games, going 1-3-4 to record six points.

Team Stats Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 24th 2.87 Goals Scored 3.35 12th 29th 3.67 Goals Allowed 3.59 28th 5th 33.8 Shots 30 21st 9th 29.3 Shots Allowed 31.8 22nd 8th 25% Power Play % 30.36% 5th 25th 74.14% Penalty Kill % 83.67% 10th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Lightning vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.