Will Tanner Jeannot Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 18?
Will Tanner Jeannot light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Jeannot stats and insights
- Jeannot has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Jeannot's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have given up 55 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Jeannot recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|11:29
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:31
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|8:57
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:17
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|2
|1
|1
|13:47
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:21
|Home
|W 6-0
Lightning vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
