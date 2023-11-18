Big South Games Today: How to Watch Big South Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 12
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
As we enter Week 12 of the college football campaign, there are three games involving teams from the Big South on the slate. For details on how to watch all of the action, read on.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big South Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Eastern Illinois Panthers at Robert Morris Colonials
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Bryant Bulldogs
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.