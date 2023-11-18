Big Ten Games Today: How to Watch Big Ten Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 12
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football season rolls on into Week 12, which includes six games involving teams from the Big Ten. Wanting to see all of the action? We provide info on how to watch in the column below.
Big Ten Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Purdue Boilermakers at Northwestern Wildcats
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|BTN
|Michigan State Spartans at Indiana Hoosiers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Michigan Wolverines at Maryland Terrapins
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|Illinois Fighting Illini at Iowa Hawkeyes
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio State Buckeyes
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wisconsin Badgers
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|NBC (Live stream on Fubo)
