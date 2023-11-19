Georgia vs. Providence: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Providence Friars (3-1) and the Georgia Bulldogs (2-2) meet at Baha Mar Convention Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The game has no set line.
Georgia vs. Providence Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Where: Nassau, Bahamas
- Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats
- Georgia's games hit the over 14 out of 29 times last year.
- The Bulldogs had nine wins in 32 games against the spread last year.
- Providence's .552 ATS win percentage (16-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Georgia's .310 mark (9-20-0 ATS Record).
Georgia vs. Providence Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Providence
|77.3
|145.8
|71.0
|142.5
|143.0
|Georgia
|68.5
|145.8
|71.5
|142.5
|140.4
Additional Georgia Insights & Trends
- The Bulldogs' 68.5 points per game last year were only 2.5 fewer points than the 71.0 the Friars allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 71.0 points last season, Georgia went 5-6 against the spread and 8-6 overall.
Georgia vs. Providence Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Providence
|16-13-0
|14-15-0
|Georgia
|9-20-0
|14-15-0
Georgia vs. Providence Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Providence
|Georgia
|15-2
|Home Record
|13-4
|6-6
|Away Record
|1-10
|9-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-10-0
|7-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-8-0
|82.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.8
|73.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.2
|8-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-4-0
