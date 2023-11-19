The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) meet the Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. This matchup will start at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kennesaw State vs. Georgia Southern Game Information

Kennesaw State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Terrell Burden: 13.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chris Youngblood: 14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Demond Robinson: 11.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Brandon Stroud: 9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Spencer Rodgers: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Georgia Southern Top Players (2022-23)

  • Andrei Savrasov: 14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jalen Finch: 10.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyren Moore: 9.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Carlos Curry: 7.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kamari Brown: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Kennesaw State vs. Georgia Southern Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kennesaw State Rank Kennesaw State AVG Georgia Southern AVG Georgia Southern Rank
95th 75.0 Points Scored 68.4 266th
141st 69.0 Points Allowed 66.7 73rd
192nd 31.5 Rebounds 32.1 156th
266th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 8.5 189th
85th 8.2 3pt Made 6.3 288th
88th 14.3 Assists 10.4 346th
200th 12.0 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

