Kennesaw State vs. Georgia Southern: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Kennesaw State Owls (2-1) and the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-3) hit the court in a game with no set line at Minges Coliseum on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Kennesaw State vs. Georgia Southern Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Greenville, North Carolina
- Venue: Minges Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Kennesaw State Betting Records & Stats
- Kennesaw State covered 20 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.
- Kennesaw State covered the spread more often than Georgia Southern last season, putting up an ATS record of 20-9-0, as opposed to the 15-12-0 record of the Eagles.
Kennesaw State vs. Georgia Southern Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kennesaw State
|75.0
|143.4
|69.0
|135.7
|143.1
|Georgia Southern
|68.4
|143.4
|66.7
|135.7
|135.2
Additional Kennesaw State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 75.0 points per game the Owls recorded were 8.3 more points than the Eagles allowed (66.7).
- When Kennesaw State totaled more than 66.7 points last season, it went 14-6 against the spread and 19-4 overall.
Kennesaw State vs. Georgia Southern Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kennesaw State
|20-9-0
|17-12-0
|Georgia Southern
|15-12-0
|13-14-0
Kennesaw State vs. Georgia Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Kennesaw State
|Georgia Southern
|15-1
|Home Record
|12-4
|10-6
|Away Record
|3-11
|8-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|11-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-8-0
|80.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.8
|71.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.6
|10-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
