Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Baldwin County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Baldwin County, Georgia. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Baldwin County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Georgia Military College at Stratford Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
