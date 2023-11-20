Should you bet on Calvin de Haan to find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins face off on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Calvin de Haan score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

de Haan stats and insights

  • de Haan is yet to score through 15 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
  • de Haan has no points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have conceded 32 goals in total (only two per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

de Haan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:15 Home W 6-4
11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:21 Away W 4-2
11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:55 Away L 5-0
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 4-0
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 5-3
11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:27 Away W 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 14:36 Away L 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:02 Away W 6-4
11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:31 Away L 4-2
10/26/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:27 Home W 6-0

Lightning vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

