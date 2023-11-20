Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Fulton County, Georgia today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Midtown High School at Galloway School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodstock High School at Cambridge High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Milton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blessed Trinity Catholic High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Francis High School at The Walker School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Pisgah Christian School at Roswell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Furtah Preparatory School at Johns Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Johns Creek, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
