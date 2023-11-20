Georgia Southern vs. East Carolina November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) will play the East Carolina Pirates (1-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Georgia Southern vs. East Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Georgia Southern Top Players (2022-23)
- Andrei Savrasov: 14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen Finch: 10.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyren Moore: 9.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carlos Curry: 7.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kamari Brown: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
East Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Brandon Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- RJ Felton: 13.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaden Walker: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ezra Ausar: 9.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Javon Small: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Georgia Southern vs. East Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|East Carolina Rank
|East Carolina AVG
|Georgia Southern AVG
|Georgia Southern Rank
|252nd
|68.8
|Points Scored
|68.4
|266th
|193rd
|70.5
|Points Allowed
|66.7
|73rd
|74th
|33.5
|Rebounds
|32.1
|156th
|39th
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|189th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|10.4
|346th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
