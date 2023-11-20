The Northeastern Huskies (2-2) play the Kennesaw State Owls (3-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kennesaw State vs. Northeastern Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Kennesaw State Stats Insights

The Owls shot 46.1% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 45% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Kennesaw State had a 13-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 45% from the field.

The Owls were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Huskies finished 96th.

The Owls scored only 3.3 more points per game last year (75) than the Huskies gave up (71.7).

Kennesaw State went 18-4 last season when it scored more than 71.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kennesaw State scored more points at home (80.4 per game) than on the road (71.2) last season.

At home, the Owls allowed 65.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 71.2.

Beyond the arc, Kennesaw State drained fewer 3-pointers away (7.9 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (37.7%) than at home (35.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kennesaw State Upcoming Schedule