The Kennesaw State Owls (3-1) go up against the Northeastern Huskies (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kennesaw State vs. Northeastern Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kennesaw State vs. Northeastern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Northeastern Moneyline Kennesaw State Moneyline BetMGM Northeastern (-2.5) 147.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northeastern (-4.5) 147.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kennesaw State vs. Northeastern Betting Trends (2022-23)

Kennesaw State put together a 20-9-0 record against the spread last year.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last season, the Owls had an ATS record of 9-1.

Northeastern won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Huskies games hit the over 16 out of 26 times last season.

