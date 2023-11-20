Kennesaw State vs. Northeastern: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The Kennesaw State Owls (3-1) are only 2.5-point underdogs against the Northeastern Huskies (2-2) at Minges Coliseum on Monday, November 20, 2023. The game begins at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 147.5 points.
Kennesaw State vs. Northeastern Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Greenville, North Carolina
- Venue: Minges Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Northeastern
|-2.5
|147.5
Owls Betting Records & Stats
- Kennesaw State combined with its opponent to score more than 147.5 points in 13 of 29 games last season.
- Owls outings last year had a 144-point average over/under, 3.5 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Against the spread, the Owls were 20-9-0 last season.
- Last season, Kennesaw State was the underdog 11 times and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.
- The Owls were 6-4 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Owls, based on the moneyline, is 45.5%.
Kennesaw State vs. Northeastern Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 147.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 147.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Northeastern
|6
|23.1%
|65.3
|140.3
|71.7
|140.7
|135.3
|Kennesaw State
|13
|44.8%
|75
|140.3
|69
|140.7
|143.1
Additional Kennesaw State Insights & Trends
- The Owls' 75 points per game last year were only 3.3 more points than the 71.7 the Huskies allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 71.7 points last season, Kennesaw State went 13-6 against the spread and 18-4 overall.
Kennesaw State vs. Northeastern Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Northeastern
|9-17-0
|4-5
|16-10-0
|Kennesaw State
|20-9-0
|9-1
|17-12-0
Kennesaw State vs. Northeastern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Northeastern
|Kennesaw State
|6-6
|Home Record
|15-1
|3-12
|Away Record
|10-6
|4-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-4-0
|4-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|11-4-0
|65.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.4
|64.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.2
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-2-0
|9-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-8-0
