Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for David Pastrnak, Nikita Kucherov and others in the Boston Bruins-Tampa Bay Lightning matchup at Amalie Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Lightning vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Kucherov drives the offense for Tampa Bay with 27 points (1.5 per game), with 13 goals and 14 assists in 17 games (playing 20:20 per game).

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 18 2 1 3 6 at Blackhawks Nov. 16 0 1 1 4 at Blues Nov. 14 0 0 0 4 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 1 0 1 4

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Brayden Point has scored 23 total points (1.3 per game) this season. He has seven goals and 16 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 18 0 2 2 4 at Blackhawks Nov. 16 1 2 3 6 at Blues Nov. 14 0 0 0 1 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 0 1 1 3

Victor Hedman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Victor Hedman is a key contributor on offense for Tampa Bay with four goals and 15 assists.

Hedman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 at Blackhawks Nov. 16 1 1 2 1 at Blues Nov. 14 0 0 0 0 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has scored 27 points in 16 games (11 goals and 16 assists).

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 18 0 3 3 6 at Sabres Nov. 14 1 2 3 3 at Canadiens Nov. 11 0 1 1 6 vs. Islanders Nov. 9 1 2 3 5 at Stars Nov. 6 0 1 1 3

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Brad Marchand has accumulated 18 points (1.1 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 11 assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 18 0 2 2 3 at Sabres Nov. 14 0 1 1 4 at Canadiens Nov. 11 1 1 2 5 vs. Islanders Nov. 9 0 2 2 2 at Stars Nov. 6 1 0 1 5

