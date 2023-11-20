Will Mikey Eyssimont Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 20?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Boston Bruins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Mikey Eyssimont to score a goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Eyssimont stats and insights
- Eyssimont has scored in four of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
- Eyssimont has no points on the power play.
- Eyssimont's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the league by conceding 32 total goals (two per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Eyssimont recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|12:57
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:14
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|11:25
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|10:01
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|7:25
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:33
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|10:39
|Home
|W 6-0
Lightning vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
