Will Nicholas Paul Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 20?
Will Nicholas Paul light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the Boston Bruins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Paul stats and insights
- Paul has scored in five of 18 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus one assist.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 21.2% of them.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 32 goals in total (only two per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Paul recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|18:06
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:29
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|2
|0
|19:32
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:19
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:55
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Lightning vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
