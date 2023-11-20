Nicholas Paul and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, at Amalie Arena. If you're considering a wager on Paul against the Bruins, we have lots of info to help.

Nicholas Paul vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Paul Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Paul has averaged 17:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

In five of 18 games this season Paul has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In six of 18 games this year, Paul has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Paul has an assist in three of 18 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Paul goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Paul has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Paul Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 32 goals in total (just two per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +23 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 18 Games 4 10 Points 2 7 Goals 2 3 Assists 0

