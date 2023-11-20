Can we expect Nikita Kucherov finding the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145

Kucherov stats and insights

In eight of 17 games this season, Kucherov has scored -- and five times he scored multiple goals.

He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.

On the power play, Kucherov has accumulated five goals and eight assists.

He takes 4.3 shots per game, and converts 16.9% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 32 goals in total (only two per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Kucherov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Oilers 3 2 1 22:36 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 23:08 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:46 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 25:02 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 21:50 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 4 2 2 22:38 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 5 1 4 21:04 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:04 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:26 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:38 Home W 6-0

Lightning vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

