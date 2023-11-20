Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Oconee County, Georgia. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oconee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Social Circle High School at Oconee County High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 20

4:30 PM ET on November 20 Location: Bogart, GA

Bogart, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeast Bulloch High School at Oconee County High School