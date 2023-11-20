The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center as 4.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The point total for the matchup is set at 155.5.

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -4.5 155.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs Gonzaga Betting Records & Stats

The Boilermakers beat the spread 14 times in 35 games last year.

Purdue had a record of 17-2 in games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter last year (89.5%).

The Boilermakers have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Gonzaga put together a 14-20-0 ATS record last year.

The Bulldogs entered five games last season as the underdog by +165 or more and won each of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Gonzaga has a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 155.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 155.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 2 6.7% 72.7 158.8 62.7 136.1 137.1 Gonzaga 18 52.9% 86.1 158.8 73.4 136.1 154.6

Additional Purdue vs Gonzaga Insights & Trends

Last year, the Boilermakers scored 72.7 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 73.4 the Bulldogs gave up.

Purdue went 10-7 against the spread and 17-1 overall last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.

The Bulldogs' 86.1 points per game last year were 23.4 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allowed.

Gonzaga went 12-15 against the spread and 26-5 overall when it scored more than 62.7 points last season.

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 14-16-0 10-12 14-16-0 Gonzaga 14-20-0 0-0 19-15-0

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Gonzaga 14-2 Home Record 14-1 8-3 Away Record 7-2 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 92.9 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 84.8 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

