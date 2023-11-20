In the upcoming game versus the Boston Bruins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Steven Stamkos to light the lamp for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in five of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.

On the power play he has two goals, plus eight assists.

He has a 12% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have allowed 32 goals in total (just two per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 13:49 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:03 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:07 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 18:35 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 17:37 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:21 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:32 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 20:22 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:58 Home L 4-3 OT

Lightning vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

