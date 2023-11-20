How to Watch UConn vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Two streaking squads meet when the No. 5 UConn Huskies (4-0) visit the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (4-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Huskies are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Longhorns, victors in four in a row.
UConn vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN
UConn Stats Insights
- Last season, the Huskies had a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.9% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Longhorns' opponents made.
- In games UConn shot higher than 42.5% from the field, it went 17-1 overall.
- The Huskies were the 10th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Longhorns ranked 183rd.
- Last year, the Huskies put up 78.6 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 67.8 the Longhorns allowed.
- UConn went 23-4 last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.
Texas Stats Insights
- The Longhorns shot at a 47.3% rate from the field last season, 7.4 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.
- Texas compiled a 22-6 straight up record in games it shot over 39.9% from the field.
- The Longhorns were the 183rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies finished seventh.
- The Longhorns scored an average of 78 points per game last year, 13.9 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies allowed to opponents.
- Texas had a 21-3 record last season when giving up fewer than 78.6 points.
UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, UConn posted 13.2 more points per game (83.3) than it did in road games (70.1).
- In 2022-23, the Huskies allowed 63.9 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 65.8.
- UConn drained 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was one more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged in road games (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).
Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas scored more points at home (84.8 per game) than away (69.4) last season.
- At home, the Longhorns allowed 67.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 72.
- Texas sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than away (31.8%).
UConn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Stonehill
|W 107-67
|XL Center
|11/14/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 87-53
|XL Center
|11/19/2023
|Indiana
|W 77-57
|Madison Square Garden
|11/20/2023
|Texas
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|11/24/2023
|Manhattan
|-
|XL Center
|11/27/2023
|New Hampshire
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Delaware State
|W 86-59
|Moody Center
|11/15/2023
|Rice
|W 80-64
|Moody Center
|11/19/2023
|Louisville
|W 81-80
|Madison Square Garden
|11/20/2023
|UConn
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|11/26/2023
|Wyoming
|-
|Moody Center
|11/30/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Moody Center
