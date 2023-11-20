Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Whitfield County, Georgia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Whitfield County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Coahulla Creek High School at Heritage High School