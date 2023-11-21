The Kennesaw State Owls (4-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the East Carolina Pirates (3-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kennesaw State vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Kennesaw State Stats Insights

The Owls' 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than the Pirates have given up to their opponents (47.0%).

The Owls are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates sit at 68th.

The Owls' 87.2 points per game are 16.6 more points than the 70.6 the Pirates give up.

When it scores more than 70.6 points, Kennesaw State is 4-0.

Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kennesaw State averaged 80.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.2 away.

The Owls gave up fewer points at home (65.7 per game) than away (71.2) last season.

Beyond the arc, Kennesaw State knocked down fewer triples on the road (7.9 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (37.7%) than at home (35.5%).

Kennesaw State Upcoming Schedule