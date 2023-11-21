Tuesday's game between the East Carolina Pirates (3-2) and Kennesaw State Owls (4-1) squaring off at Minges Coliseum has a projected final score of 85-75 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of East Carolina, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on November 21.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Kennesaw State vs. East Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Minges Coliseum

Kennesaw State vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 85, Kennesaw State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Kennesaw State vs. East Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: East Carolina (-9.7)

East Carolina (-9.7) Computer Predicted Total: 160.2

East Carolina is 2-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Kennesaw State's 1-2-0 ATS record. The Pirates have hit the over in three games, while Owls games have gone over three times.

Kennesaw State Performance Insights

The Owls have a +72 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.4 points per game. They're putting up 87.2 points per game, 38th in college basketball, and are giving up 72.8 per contest to rank 227th in college basketball.

Kennesaw State wins the rebound battle by 6.0 boards on average. It collects 44.0 rebounds per game, fourth in college basketball, while its opponents grab 38.0.

Kennesaw State knocks down 2.0 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.6 (88th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6.

Kennesaw State has won the turnover battle by 3.0 per game, committing 13.2 (251st in college basketball) while forcing 16.2 (35th in college basketball).

