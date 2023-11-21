Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Towns County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Towns County, Georgia today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Towns County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Towns County High School at Highlands High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Highlands, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
