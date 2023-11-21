The Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young included, take the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Young, in his most recent game (November 17 loss against the 76ers), put up 22 points and 13 assists.

In this piece we'll dive into Young's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-111)

Over 24.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-125)

Over 2.5 (-125) Assists Prop: Over 10.5 (-122)

Over 10.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+130)

Looking to bet on one or more of Young's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pacers were 29th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 119.5 points per contest.

Conceding 45.3 rebounds per game last year, the Pacers were 28th in the league in that category.

Conceding an average of 26.4 assists last season, the Pacers were the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Pacers conceded 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 17th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trae Young vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/25/2023 21 14 3 5 0 0 1 1/13/2023 37 26 2 11 6 0 0 12/27/2022 34 22 3 10 3 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.